Terra’s luna dives 45% after the network’s stablecoin lost its dollar peg again, adding to the pressure on bitcoin

Over the weekend, hefty selling drove TerraUSD below the $1 mark. In response, the project’s guiding group said it would sell some of its massive bitcoin reserves to prop up the token. Terra Network’s …
