Because the rule is a quantity instead of a price, what we’re seeing is bitcoin’s role first and foremost as a store of value, digital gold.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Tesla And Elon Musk Devotee Cathie Wood Issued A Serious Bitcoin And Ethereum Fed Warning—But Held Her Huge $500,000 Price Prediction - November 19, 2021
- Best trades on CNBC Friday: Cramer backs Boeing, investors buy Bitcoin and a target hike for Tesla - November 19, 2021
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Underperforms Altcoins as Sell-Off Pauses - November 19, 2021