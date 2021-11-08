Stocks could test record highs again Monday ahead of a key week for inflation readings and two possibly notable appearances from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Tesla, Bitcoin Ether & US Steel Active; Dow Futures Gain – Stock Market Live - November 8, 2021
- Bitcoin price flirts with all-time high as inflation threatens - November 8, 2021
- Ether hits fresh record high and bitcoin surges, sending total crypto market cap to $3 trillion for the first time - November 8, 2021