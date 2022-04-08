Tesla, Block and Blockstream team up to mine bitcoin off solar power plant in Texas

Blockstream and Jack Dorsey’s Block are breaking ground on a solar- and battery-powered bitcoin mine in Texas using solar and storage technology from Tesla.
