Shares of Tesla plunged more than 10% Tuesday morning, pushing their losses since February 8–when the firm first disclosed its $1.5 billion bitcoin investment–to more than 25%. That crippling blow to …
Read Full Story
- MicroStrategy CEO says bitcoin will one day have $100 trillion market value even as price dives - February 23, 2021
- Tesla Has Plunged 25% And Lost $200 Billion In Market Value Since Its Bitcoin Investment - February 23, 2021
- Microstrategy CEO says Bitcoin will subsume gold market cap - February 23, 2021