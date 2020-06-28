Tesla Needs The Bitcoin Lightning Network For Its Autonomous “Robotaxi” Fleet
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2020-06-28
For Tesla’a autonomous “Robotaxi” fleet to operate as designed, it should implement Bitcoin’s Lightning Network which will serve as the primary payment rail coordinating all activity for the fleet.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)