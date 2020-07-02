Tesla Stock Surpasses $1,200 — Now 30% Higher Than Bitcoin Market Cap
2020-07-02
The stock price of Tesla (TSLA) surpassed $1,200 in pre-market, achieving a market capitalization of over $220 billion. Now, the most valuable car company in the world is worth 30% more than the …
