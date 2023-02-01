Tesla lost about $204 million on its Bitcoin assets in 2022, but made over $64 million while trading bitcoin. All in all, Tesla had a net loss of $140 million from having Bitcoin as an asset.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Tesla’s losing crypto gamble: EV maker lost $204 million last year, from its bitcoin holdings - February 1, 2023
- Bitcoin UTXOs Older Than 5 Years Surged During Bear Market - February 1, 2023
- Bitcoin This Week: Nigeria’s 60% Premium, Best January in 10 Years, Macro Outlook - February 1, 2023