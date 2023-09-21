Following an announcement in which Northern Data said it had reached an agreement with Tether to acquire Damoon, the stablecoin issuer said it had invested an undisclosed amount.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Face Slight Decline Following Federal Reserve Decision - September 21, 2023
- Tether acquires stake in Bitcoin miner Northern Data, hinting at AI collaboration - September 21, 2023
- A New Trustless Way to Calculate the Bitcoin Price - September 21, 2023