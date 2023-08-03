On Monday, Tether released a new quarterly attestation that had some interesting metrics. This is an excerpt from The Node newsletter, a daily roundup of the most pivotal crypto news on CoinDesk and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Tether Is Going on a Bitcoin Buying Spree, but It Should Be Holding Cash - August 3, 2023
- Riot Platforms bitcoin production falls 11% in July, bitcoin proceeds rise - August 3, 2023
- Bitcoin is stuck below $30,000. Here is why and what is next - August 3, 2023