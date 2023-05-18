Top dollar based stablecoin issuer Tether says it will take its operating profits and purchase Bitcoin. Tether said that it first manages reserves but the purchase of Bitcoin, the worlds most popular crypto, will further strengthen reserves. The purchases of Bitcoin will commence this month with a 15% allocation of net operating profits.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price analysis: BTC dips to lows of $26,612.11 as selling pressure intensifies - May 18, 2023
- Crypto adoption is booming, but not in the US or Europe — Bitcoin Builders 2023 - May 18, 2023
- Brink Announces $1 Million Donation-Matching Campaign From Marathon Digital Holdings For Bitcoin Development - May 18, 2023