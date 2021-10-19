A major customer of Tether has said the company lends out new stablecoins in return for cryptocurrencies — a claim that calls further into question Tether’s founding promise that it uses only real …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Tether’s bitcoin-backed lending clashes with dollar promise - October 19, 2021
- First Bitcoin futures ETF debuts tomorrow - October 18, 2021
- First-ever US bitcoin ETF launches Tuesday. Strategist behind it on what’s next - October 18, 2021