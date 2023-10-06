The bitcoin miner Riot raked in the record profits by reducing power use at its Texas facilities to earn energy credits from the state throughout the summer.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Texas paid bitcoin miner another $2.5 million to cut energy use in September - October 6, 2023
- EXCLUSIVE: Tim Draper On Artificial Intelligence, Bitcoin, His Best Investment Return - October 6, 2023
- Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC seems ready to jump ahead of weekend - October 6, 2023