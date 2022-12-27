While issues surrounding FTX have not been settled yet, another controversial crypto figure, Do Kwon, made headlines after several outlets reported that he cashed out Bitcoin using funds from the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- TFL CEO Kwon Reportedly Cashes Out Bitcoin In Serbia From LFG Wallet Funds - December 27, 2022
- Bitcoin ASIC miner prices hovering at lows not seen in years - December 27, 2022
- 2022 in Review: Bitcoin, ether, other cryptos fall big this year - December 26, 2022