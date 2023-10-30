A new acquisition suggests competition among regional Thai banks for exposure to the Bitcoin and crypto sector is on the rise.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Thailand’s Kasikorn Bank Acquires 97% Stake in Bitcoin and Crypto Exchange - October 30, 2023
- VanEck Amends Spot Bitcoin ETF Application, Signals Unique Seeding Approach - October 30, 2023
- Biden’s New Nuclear Bomb, Bitcoin Rally, Peter Schiff’s Gold Warning And More: Top Stories From This Weekend You Shouldn’t Miss - October 30, 2023