The US SEC just gave the green light to 11 Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETFs from firms such as BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Ark Investments, Fidelity, Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), and VanEck. All of which could now open the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Is Coinbase in the Crosshairs? The Multimillion-Dollar Dilemma It Faces as Bitcoin ETFs Surge in Popularity. - January 21, 2024
- The 3 Cheapest Bitcoin ETFs to Snap Up Right Now - January 21, 2024
- Mike Novogratz optimistic about Bitcoin’s bright future - January 21, 2024