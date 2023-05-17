While Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) continues to be the dominant Layer 1 blockchain in the crypto world, there are plenty of up-and-comers that hope to dethrone it. Three rivals that stand out are Solana, Aptos, and Fantom. Both Solana and Aptos are up more than 100% this year, and Fantom is not too far behind, at 93%.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Industry Leaders Discuss State of Crypto Ahead of Miami Bitcoin Conference - May 17, 2023
- Adoption of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Continues To Surge - May 17, 2023
- Ether Rebounds Versus Bitcoin in Relatively Quiet Trade - May 17, 2023