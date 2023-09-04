As of today, September 4, Bitcoin is currently priced at $25,857, with a market capitalization of $504.35 billion. This marks a noteworthy recovery since December 2022 when it dipped to $17,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto ETF Opportunity Doesn’t Stop at Bitcoin, Extends Into Multiple Digital Assets: Bernstein - September 4, 2023
- The 5 Best Crypto To Buy In September 2023 – Bitcoin’s Worst Month - September 4, 2023
- Bitcoin bulls square up against September doldrums - September 4, 2023