HTC has just announced a new, more affordable version of its Exodus 1 smartphone — a device that comes with a built-in hardware wallet for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The new HTC Exodus 1s …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- New HTC Exodus Able To Run Full Bitcoin Node - October 19, 2019
- HTC’s Latest Blockchain Phone Can Run a Full Bitcoin Node - October 19, 2019
- The affordable HTC Exodus 1s puts a full Bitcoin node in your pocket - October 19, 2019