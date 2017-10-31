The Chicago-based exchange giant, which trades futures and options based on everything from interest rates to real estate, foreign exchange to the weather, said on Tuesday that it would launch bitcoin futures products before the end of the year.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Surges After World’s Biggest Exchange Announces Plans for Futures - October 31, 2017
- Bitcoin surges to record after CME announces launch of futures for digital currency - October 31, 2017
- The biggest exchange group in the world is unexpectedly gatecrashing the bitcoin business - October 31, 2017