The Bitcoin crash is coming

I’m a bit of a Bitcoin skeptic. I think it’s a bubble and at some point the dancing stops and some folks get left holding a very very virtual bag. If you’re one of those who thinks the real bagholders will be the ones owning dollars in the ‘legacy …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s New Barons No Longer Have to Sell to Live in Luxury - December 14, 2017
- Talk: A Bitcoin Cash world with Dr Craig Wright - December 14, 2017
- How To Play Bitcoin Without Buying Cryptocurrency - December 13, 2017