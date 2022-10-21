Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bounced up off the $18,659 low-of-day during Friday’s 24-hour trading period to regain the $19,000 level, pulled up by a bullish day in the general markets, …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, October 21: BTC/USD Finally Breaks Below $19,000 - October 21, 2022
- The Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin Setup Heading Into The Weekend: Will The Cryptos Head Higher? - October 21, 2022
- Bitcoin Continues to Ride Area of Support; Volatility Still Low - October 21, 2022
Discussion about this post