As April approaches, something that’s top of mind for crypto investors is the bitcoin halving that is estimated to take place on April 19. Many analysts and industry insiders are expecting the price …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The bitcoin halving is near. Here’s one thing for investors to keep in mind. - March 27, 2024
- Wealth Market Eyeing 3% Allocation to Bitcoin, Says Bitwise CIO - March 27, 2024
- Bitcoin ETF Demand Surges, Outpacing Supply by 600% - March 27, 2024