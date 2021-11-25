The Bitcoin Metaverse: Niantic and Fold team up for an AR game that lets you earn crypto

Niantic, the developers of the popular Augmented Reality (AR) title Pokémon Go and payments company Fold have partnered to create a new AR experience that lets you earn Bitcoin. In a press release …
