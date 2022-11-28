There’s been a modest uptick in bitcoin obits since the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. Indian columnist Chetan Bhagat, for instance, wrote that “crypto is now dead” in the Times of India last …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s bottom might be below $15.5K, but data shows some traders turning bullish - November 28, 2022
- Bitwise refiles for Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Yield ETF in the face of crypto meltdown - November 28, 2022
- Wrapped Bitcoin Trades at Discount Amid Market Contagion - November 28, 2022