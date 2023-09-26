BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is just the latest institutional investor to change tune and recognize the inherent value of bitcoin.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The BlackRock ETF is a $98 billion vote of confidence for bitcoin - September 26, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Struggles Near $26,000 as Traders Turn to New Crypto Presale Bitcoin Minetrix And Its Novel Stake to Mine Utility - September 26, 2023
- Overtaking gold, the bitcoin price will hit $700,000 - September 26, 2023