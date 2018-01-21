There have been better days and worse days for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies. The better days were back in November and December when a “virtuous” rotation helped spread the rally from Bitcoin to other cryptocurrencies.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Bull And The Bear Case For Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, And Other Cryptocurrencies - January 21, 2018
- It’s Normal to Ask Questions About Bitcoin ETFs - January 21, 2018
- Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Predictions 2018: What Mark Cuban Thinks About The Future Of Coins - January 21, 2018