The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Case for a Bitcoin ETF - November 23, 2019
- Bakkt’s Bitcoin Futures Launch in Singapore in Just Two Weeks – CoinDesk - November 22, 2019
- Bitcoin Plummets Below $7,000; What’s Behind Its Sudden Tumble This Week? - November 22, 2019