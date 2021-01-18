Some analysts say that the price of Bitcoin ( BTC) could drop to $27,000 in a bearish scenario if it falls through the $30,000 support area. The potential drop to $27,000 is conditional in that BTC …
Read Full Story
- The case for Bitcoin price dropping to $27K in a possible bearish scenario - January 18, 2021
- Aussie Bitcoin exchange owner accuses banks of discrimination - January 18, 2021
- ‘I made a 3,650% return on bitcoin so bought a Skoda and overpaid my mortgage’: Meet the winners (and literal losers) from the bitcoin boom - January 18, 2021