The CME May Have Just Opened the Floodgates for Institutional Money to Pour Into Bitcoin

Bitcoin is spiking to a record after CME Group Inc. said it’s planning to launch bitcoin futures as the move could open the floodgates of investors who have been standing on the sidelines as bitcoin soared over 500 percent this year. The cryptocurrency …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin tops $10,000 - October 31, 2017
- Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - October 31, 2017
- Vietnam’s Central Bank Announces Ban on Bitcoin Payments - October 31, 2017