It’s all about Bitcoin, which has a reputation being a dirty coin, relating to energy and politics in the US. Tell me about the movie, high level, big picture, what it’s about, where you’re at with it …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Surviving the Bitcoin Halving: Strategies for Crypto Miners - June 21, 2023
- The Documentary ‘Dirty Coin’: A Deep Dive into Bitcoin’s Energy Dynamics - June 21, 2023
- Bitcoin ETF impulse fuels ‘fantastic’ $29K BTC price breakout - June 21, 2023