Technical analyst Tom DeMark, whose indicators are designed for anticipating turning points and overextended price moves, says it’s looking good again for both euro and bitcoin.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The euro and bitcoin look set to resume their rallies, says noted technical analyst DeMark - March 13, 2023
- Bitcoin rises and crypto market tops $1 trillion again after US regulators bail out SVB customers - March 13, 2023
- Bitcoin price flash spikes to $50K on Binance after USD Coin peg snaps - March 13, 2023