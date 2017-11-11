The so-called New York Agreement is sometimes credited for bringing the Segregated Witness (SegWit) improvement to the Bitcoin network (others say it was the user-activated soft fork outlined in Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 148), but the hard-forking …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Failure of SegWit2x Shows Bitcoin is Digital Gold, Not Just a Better PayPal - November 11, 2017
- Bitcoin Cash Surpasses $1,000 After Fork Fails - November 10, 2017
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: Market Correction Could See Lows of $5,800 - November 10, 2017