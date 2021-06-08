The FBI seized $2.3 million after following the ransom money to a bitcoin wallet used by the hackers, for which the agency had a “private key.” …
Read Full Story
- The FBI recovered a huge chunk of the Colonial Pipeline ransom by secretly gaining access to Darkside’s bitcoin wallet password - June 8, 2021
- Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin Drop Today; Know Prices of Top Cryptocurrencies - June 8, 2021
- Record $141M outflow from Bitcoin products signals institutions are bearish on BTC: CoinShares - June 7, 2021