A bullish weekly close sees Bitcoin tackle realized price while analysts speculate on major volatility in the coming days. Bitcoin ( BTC) starts a pivotal week on a firm footing as bulls succeed in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Fed, the Merge and $22K BTC — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week - September 12, 2022
- With Ethereum ‘Merge’ around the corner, what happens to Bitcoin? - September 12, 2022
- Bitcoin traders play waiting game ahead of CPI data and the Merge - September 12, 2022