Is this any better? TreeHugger has often complained about the power consumption of mining bitcoins. Right now, according to the digiconomist, Bitcoin is consuming 73.68 terawatts of electricity every …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Pattern in Bitcoin That Anticipated a Six Week, 40-PLUS Percent Gain - February 1, 2020
- The gas bubble is feeding the speculative Bitcoin bubble - February 1, 2020
- How Iran is using bitcoin to dodge Trump’s sanctions - February 1, 2020