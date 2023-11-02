Bulls will now attempt to push the price above the $0.12 psychological level to confront resistance from the major barrier provided by the $0.15 psychological level. Overcoming this roadblock would clear the path for GRT to rise toward the $0.20 supply zone. This would result in a 76% climb from the current level.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Graph Price Forecast: GRT Pumps Almost 10%, But Experts Say This New Bitcoin Cloud Mining Platform Has 20X Potential - November 2, 2023
- Bitcoin Miner Marathon Tests BTC Mining With Methane Gas From Waste Landfill - November 2, 2023
- Imminent $3 Trillion ‘Watershed Moment’—300% Crypto Price ‘Panic’ Could Be About To Blow Up Bitcoin, Ethereum And XRP - November 2, 2023