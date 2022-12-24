Medical tourism can be made more affordable and accessible through the use of bitcoin, which avoids issues with currency conversions and international payments.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Intersection Of Bitcoin And Medical Tourism - December 24, 2022
- Bitcoin Mining CEO Says Large Investors Are Angling To Enter The Industry This Crypto Winter - December 24, 2022
- The crypto investing outlook for 2023 after a 60% decline in bitcoin this year - December 24, 2022