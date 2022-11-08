The Justice Department said Monday that it seized the bitcoin from a 32-year-old man in Georgia who had used the dark web to defraud holders.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ether Slide as Protective Puts Draw Demand Amid Sell-Off in FTX’s Token - November 8, 2022
- The Justice Department said that it seized $3.4 billion in bitcoin stolen a decade ago through the ‘Silk Road’ dark web - November 8, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Why BTC Has Slipped Back Below $21K, Where Next? - November 7, 2022
Discussion about this post