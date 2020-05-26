The latest attempt to bring Bitcoin on the Ethereum blockchain goes live
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2020-05-26
RenBTC, the latest implementation of Bitcoin on the Ethereum blockchain, appears to have gone live recently. According to Etherscan, there are 1.24 renBTC live on the Ethereum mainnet at the moment.
