Since early 2018, the lightning network – a layer on top of the bitcoin network – has been speeding up transactions.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The lightning network is driving the current burst of mainstream adoption in bitcoin – here’s how it’s speeding up transaction times and cutting fees - August 14, 2021
- Bitcoin Surge Fuels $100,000 Price Predictions As Massive Ethereum, Cardano, BNB, XRP And Dogecoin Rally Pushes Crypto Over $2 Trillion - August 14, 2021
- BTC price passes $47K ‘worst-case scenario’ as Bitcoin realized cap hits all-time high - August 14, 2021