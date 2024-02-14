One bitcoin is worth more than $51,600 as I’m writing this, more than tripling from its post-FTX low. The reason here is simple: After years of criticism that bitcoin had no useful function other than …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Massive Success of Bitcoin ETFs Doesn’t Have to Make Sense - February 14, 2024
- Bitcoin briefly crosses $52,000 as it recaptures $1 trillion market cap: CNBC Crypto World - February 14, 2024
- Bitcoin climbs to over $50,000 as value continues to recover - February 14, 2024