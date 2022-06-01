The more you know about Bitcoin, the more optimistic you are: Block survey
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-01
Over 9,500 people around the world were surveyed for Block’s 2022 Bitcoin report which showed that more optimistic individuals possessed a greater self-reported knowledge level of the crypto.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)