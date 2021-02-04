Anthony Scaramucci, the SkyBridge Capital founder and managing director who served for 11 days as former President Donald Trump’s White House communications director, said he expects bitcoin to surge …
Read Full Story
- The Next GameStop? Anthony Scaramucci Predicts Bitcoin to Surge Past $100K - February 3, 2021
- Saylor, MicroStrategy Offer Playbook for Corporate Bitcoin Adoption at Annual Summit - February 3, 2021
- Taproot Update: Bitcoin Users Home In on Activation Plan, Date Still TBD - February 3, 2021