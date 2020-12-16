Bitcoin hit an all-time high today at $20,000 and “hodlers” have been rejoicing. However the upswing this year leaves consistent questions about the issuance of Tether, the stablecoin (USDT) that …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Problem With Bitcoin At $20,000 - December 16, 2020
- Bitcoin Hits New Record Above $20,000, Twitter Up 5% As Stocks Rise On Stimulus Momentum - December 16, 2020
- Pound highest since 2018 amid Brexit deal hopes; bitcoin hits $20,000 – business live - December 16, 2020