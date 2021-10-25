Contango in the BTC futures curve can impose a drag on performance for these funds due to the futures carry cost,’ JPMorgan explained.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The red-hot new bitcoin ETF could get too big for its own good and warp the futures market, JPMorgan says - October 25, 2021
- Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Market Concurrently Holds at $600 - October 25, 2021
- SEC Chair Gensler reiterates concern over investor protection, despite bitcoin ETF optimism - October 25, 2021