The steepest Fed rate hike cycle in decades should have killed bitcoin and other risk assets, but a new relationship between the two are forming, Hayes argued in a Tuesday keynote at the ongoing Korea …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Relationship Between Bitcoin and Interest Rates Is Breaking Down: Arthur Hayes - September 5, 2023
- Btc/Usd Forex Signal: Bitcoin Waits For A Catalyst - September 5, 2023
- Do Miners Hold the Reins of Bitcoin? - September 5, 2023