U.S. regulators have rejected former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci’s hedge fund’s filing to list a bitcoin exchange-traded fund. It’s the latest in a series of Securities and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The SEC has blocked Anthony Scaramucci’s Bitcoin ETF - January 21, 2022
- Bitcoin could fall another 22% unless it holds this key support level, Fairlead’s Katie Stockton says - January 21, 2022
- Bitcoin billionaire Mike Novogratz says plunging crypto will have a hard time rallying until stocks find a base - January 21, 2022