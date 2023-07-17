The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Blackrock’s application for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The move shows that the regulator is preparing to consider a bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Dips Below $30K to Lowest Since Late June as Altcoins Pare Gains From XRP Lawsuit - July 17, 2023
- The SEC takes on BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF proposal - July 17, 2023
- Crypto Price Update: Bitcoin Up 0.13%, Ethereum Up 0.41% - July 17, 2023