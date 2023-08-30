A U.S. appeals court overturned a decision from the SEC to block a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. This decision could pave the way for as many as 10 such ETFs. A regulated and competitive spot Bitcoin ETF market will increase liquidity in the Bitcoin and crypto market.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Single-Most Important Catalyst Taking Bitcoin and the Crypto Market Higher - August 30, 2023
- Bitcoin Average Trade Size Jumps to Highest Level Since June After Grayscale Ruling - August 30, 2023
- Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Grayscale win jumpstarts crypto market ahead of core PCE - August 30, 2023